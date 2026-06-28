2 Killed, 4 Injured In Mirzapur Road Accident | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A couple died while four others were injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-135 in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The family, residents of Katni district, was returning from Varanasi after offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, police said. The couple’s children survived unhurt.

Circle officer Amar Bahadur Singh told media persons that the accident took place at 2 am under the Drumandganj police station area. He said the car crashed into the rear of a truck parked on the highway.

Vikas (35), a resident of Barhi in Katni district and his wife Sonam Tamrakar (31), died on the spot, he said. Two children travelling in the car, four-year-old Shivansh and one-and-a-half-year-old Rudra, escaped unhurt, he said.

Four other occupants of the car sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a Community Health Centre in Lalganj.

The injured include driver Hiralal (23), Himanshu Tamrakar (27), Saksham Tamrakar (17) and Radha (40), all residents of Satna.

Police have seized both the truck and the car, while efforts are underway to trace the truck driver. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.