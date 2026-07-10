19-Year-Old Woman Dies After Speeding SUV Flips Multiple Times In MP's Sehore | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old woman died and around six others were seriously injured after a speeding Tavera SUV lost control and flipped multiple times in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Thursday.

The shocking accident was captured on CCTV, and the video is now being widely shared on social media.

The CCTV footage shows the SUV flipping repeatedly before crashing. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was badly damaged, and some passengers were thrown out during the accident.

Watch the CCTV below :

"In Bherunda, Sehore district, a car rolled over four times in just three seconds before veering off the road and crashing into a field. During the accident, the driver was thrown nearly 20 feet into the air." pic.twitter.com/PyIAi21RnE — Nitin Singh Chouhan (@nitinsinghc02) July 9, 2026

According to reports, the accident took place near Bhadakui village in the Bherunda area. The victims, all residents of Khandwa district, were travelling to Narsinghpur for personal work when the accident occurred.

Police said the driver allegedly lost control of the speeding SUV, causing it to veer off the road. The vehicle then went airborne and rolled over several times before coming to a stop.

Hearing the loud crash, local villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police and ambulance services. They also helped rescue the injured passengers from the damaged vehicle.

The injured were taken to Bherunda Hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Doctors said some of them remain in critical condition.

The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Priyanka Prajapati from the Kannod area.

Police have started an investigation. Initial findings suggest that overspeeding and the driver losing control of the vehicle were the main causes of the accident.