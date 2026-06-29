19-Month-Old Loses Eyesight After Doctor Gives Wrong Medicine At Government Hospital In MP's Sagar| VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-month-old boy has allegedly lost his eyesight after a doctor allegedly gave him the wrong medication during treatment at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday.

The incident has sparked outrage, with the family blaming the hospital. Both the Health Department and police have launched separate investigations.

🚨Shocking Medical Negligence in Banda, MP🚨



A government hospital doctor in Banda allegedly administered cough drops (meant to clear phlegm) into the eyes of a 19-month-old child, leaving the toddler permanently blind. This heartbreaking case has sparked outrage over the state… pic.twitter.com/soluKkl54H — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 28, 2026

According to the child's family, he was taken to Banda Civil Hospital on May 29 after developing a cold, cough and redness in his eyes. After consulting the doctor on duty, the child was prescribed medicines, including eye drops, syrup and an injection.

The family alleges that during treatment, a medicine meant to clear phlegm was mistakenly put into the child's eyes instead of the prescribed eye drops.

सागर



सागर जिले के बंडा में एक पिता ने सिविल अस्पताल के डॉक्टर पर गंभीर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया है शिकायत के अनुसार इलाज के बाद 19 महीने के बेटे विनय विश्वकर्मा की हालत बिगड़ गई और बाद में भोपाल में



इलाज के दौरान परिवार को बताया गया कि बच्चा अब स्थायी रूप से दृष्टिहीन हो गया है।… pic.twitter.com/cDJPJthNAb — Prime News (@PrimeNewsInd) June 29, 2026

They claim the boy's condition worsened soon after, despite remaining at the hospital for several hours.

As his health deteriorated, doctors referred him to the district hospital in Sagar, from where he was later shifted to AIIMS Bhopal for specialised treatment.

अब ये 19 महीने का बच्चा कभी देख नहीं पाएगा,



क्यूँकी सरकारी अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान इसकी आखों में आई ड्रॉप की जगह कफ सीरप डाल दिया गया

📍सागर,मध्यप्रदेश pic.twitter.com/sCYbLgfwhn — खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) June 28, 2026

The boy's father has alleged that doctors at AIIMS informed the family that the child had permanently lost his eyesight, reportedly due to incorrect medication or negligence during treatment.

The father has filed a complaint at Banda police station, demanding strict action against those responsible. He has accused the hospital of serious negligence and sought a fair investigation into the incident.

मध्य प्रदेश के सागर जिले स्थित बंडा सिविल अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों की घोर लापरवाही के चलते इलाज कराने आए 19 महीने के मासूम बच्चे की आंखों की रोशनी हमेशा के लिए चली गई। सर्दी-खांसी और आंखों में लालिमा की शिकायत होने पर परिजन बच्चे को अस्पताल ले गए थे, जहां ड्यूटी डॉक्टर ने कथित तौर पर… pic.twitter.com/Lu6ST9VE86 — Nedrick News (@nedricknews) June 29, 2026

Following the complaint, Sagar Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Ganga Prasad Arya formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter. The panel has been asked to submit its report within a week.

Officials said the inquiry will examine the medicines prescribed, the treatment given to the child, and whether any lapse occurred. They said appropriate action will be taken if negligence is established.

The case is also being investigated by the police.