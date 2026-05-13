180-Minute Drills Mandatory For GRP Reserve Force From Wednesday In Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From Wednesday, 180-minute drills have been made mandatory at Government Railway Police (GRP) lines in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, besides other major police stations, officials said.

A large reserve force is deployed at the three GRP police lines and major police stations, including Itarsi, Katni, Bina, Gwalior, Ratlam and Ujjain.

Officials said the reserve force often remains inactive until required for emergency work or other duties. It is also believed that many personnel remain away from the police lines and return at their convenience.

Recently transferred Additional Director General (ADG) Raja Babu Singh, who was earlier posted in the training wing, has prepared the calendar and timetable for the drills.

Timetable

The timetable has been divided into two sections, one related to physical exercise and the other focused on enhancing skills of GRP personnel. According to the schedule, the day will begin with Dakshinamurthy Stotra, followed by a 3-km run, bamboo exercises, jumping jacks, crunches and floor exercises.

The third session will cover different subjects each day including collection of CCTV footage, GRP manual training, standard operating procedure (SOP) after rail mishaps, handling bomb threats on trains, missing persons investigations, investigations under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, crime scene and evidence collection, Railway Act, Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, cyber crime in railways, outer patrolling duty, precautions while filing First Information Reports (FIRs), wildlife-related issues, preparation of charge sheets, SOPs related to arrests and QUIRT action. Other operational topics have also been included in the daily drill. The day will conclude with Geeta Paath and meditation.