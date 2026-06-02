₹17,059 Crore Approved To Strengthen Healthcare Services In State | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To strengthen healthcare services, the Cabinet approved around Rs 17,059 crore under the Public Health and Medical Education Department. A sum of Rs 14,363.95 crore has been sanctioned for the continued operation of the Medical College Associated Hospital Scheme from April 1, 2026, till March 31, 2031.

Under the scheme, medical colleges and affiliated hospitals are being operated by the government at 12 district headquarters. Rs 657 crore was approved for strengthening postgraduate medical education.

The scheme will facilitate the construction of additional infrastructure and replacement of machinery and equipment in medical colleges in line with the norms of the National Medical Commission.

This will increase postgraduate seats and expand medical education at both the state and national levels while ensuring the availability of trained medical professionals from remote rural areas to district-level healthcare institutions.

Moreover, sanction of Rs 1,200 crore was given for a scheme related to the construction of new medical colleges.

As per the approval, the buildings of new medical colleges will be constructed in Ujjain, Seoni, Chhattarpur, Damoh and Budhni. A sum of Rs 838 crore was approved to increase MBBS seats.

MP Cess (Amendment) Ordinance 2026 approved

The Cabinet approved the draft of the Madhya Pradesh Cess (Research) Ordinance, 2026, to revise Section 9(1) of the MP Cess Act, 1981.

Under the ownership scheme operated by the Revenue Department, the Act will be updated to meet financial and administrative requirements and protect government revenue interests in view of the registration of rights records and widespread registration of property ownership records in rural areas.

SGST exemption for two films

The Cabinet ratified the decision to exempt two films, Tanvi The Great and Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh, from SGST. Anupam Kher directed Tanvi The Great, while Ashish Malla directed Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh.

Rs 626.61 crore for Indore dist court

The Cabinet approved a revised estimate of Rs 626.61 crore for the construction of the district court building at Pipalyahana, Indore. Previously, the construction cost was Rs 411.1 crore.