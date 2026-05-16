17 Fire Incidents In 18 Hours Put Bhopal On Alert | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal witnessed a series of fire incidents late Friday night and on Saturday, with 17 separate cases reported across the city within just 18 hours, keeping firefighters on constant alert.

Overloaded transformers, electrical sparks, burning garbage, dry bushes and a vehicle fire added to concerns over rising temperatures and poor fire safety conditions. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire officials said 14 fire incidents had already been reported on Friday, indicating a sharp rise in fire emergencies across the city.

The most serious incident occurred late Friday night in Sarai Sikandari near Lakshmi Talkies in the Old City area, where dozens of fruit carts parked outside the office of North constituency MLA Atif Aqueel caught fire. Panic spread quickly as local youths rushed to pull the burning carts to safety before the flames spread further.

According to reports, eight people sustained minor burn injuries and hand wounds while attempting to rescue the carts.

Fire brigade teams reached the spot after being alerted by the MLA, but narrow lanes and a small entrance gate prevented fire tenders from entering directly. Firefighters had to lay nearly 50 feet of hose pipe to control the blaze.

Moving car turns into fireball in Kolar

Another dramatic incident took place on Kolar Road near Chuna Bhatti, where a moving car suddenly caught fire around 3:30 pm. Smoke started emerging from the vehicle while it was being taken for a trial run after repairs. The driver immediately stopped the car, but within minutes the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Transformer fire sparks fear in Kabarkhana

A fire in an electrical transformer near Minar Weighbridge in Kabarkhana created panic in the Old City. Scrap warehouses filled with plastic, paper waste and old furniture were located dangerously close to the transformer. Authorities immediately disconnected the power supply and managed to contain the fire before it spread.

Fires reported across multiple areas

BMC s Fire Control Room received reports of fires from several localities, including Khajuri Kala, Karond Mandi, Govindpura, Jahangirabad, Semra, Badwai, Khanugaon, Kajlas village and Kamalapati Railway Station. Most incidents involved garbage heaps, dry bushes, trees, electric poles and transformer DPs.

Official Statement

BMC Fire Officer Saurabh Patel told Free Press that the damage remained confined to vehicles, garbage and carts and did not affect the permanent infrastructure of the affected areas. No casualties or serious injuries were reported in any of the incidents.