165 Children Rescued From Train In Katni; Police Detained Seven Handlers; Boys Were Heading To Mumbai | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation the child welfare committee, railway protection and government railway police have rescued 165 children from a train, which was heading to Munbai at Katni railway station, on Saturday late evening, said officials on Sunday.

On Saturday late night, 165 children were rescued from the Patna-Pune Express at Katni Railway Station. They were being transported from Bihar to Maharashtra.

As soon as the train arrived at platform number 5 of Katni railway station, the officials of department of women and child development surrounded the coaches and safely brought all 165 children down.

In connection with the incident, the police have registered a case against seven individuals including Saddam Hussain and Amanullah—on charges of child trafficking under Section 143 of BNS.

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Of the 165 children rescued, 84 were immediately transported by two buses to a children's home in Jabalpur, while the remaining 81 have been accommodated at the children's home in Katni. SP Rail, Simala Prasad said that it was a joint operation and the children were safe and secure.

Their parents and guardians have been called. After their statements, it will be decided what step shall be taken in favour of the children.