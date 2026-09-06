16-Day Hunger Strike Ends In Bhopal As Teacher Candidates Get Assurance On Vacancy Demand | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The hunger strike by candidates demanding an increase in vacancies for Teacher Grade-II and Grade-III recruitment ended on Saturday after former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh reached Neelam Park in Bhopal and met the protesting candidates.

After interacting with the candidates, Singh spoke directly to school education minister Uday Pratap Singh over the phone.

During the conversation, the minister said the candidates’ demands had already been brought to chief minister Mohan Yadav’s attention.

Following the discussion, it was decided that a joint meeting with representatives of Grade-II and Grade-III teacher candidates and the minister would be held on Tuesday.

Guest teachers protest at Shahjahani Park

The guest teachers from across MP gathered at Shahjahani Park on Saturday to protest, demanding their regularisation. The guest teachers said they would not submit any memorandum this time.

Instead, thousands of teachers would gather at the protest site to register their opposition to the government’s alleged betrayal of its assurances.

They warned that if their demands are not addressed, they will launch an indefinite hunger strike on October 2.