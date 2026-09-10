₹1,500 To ₹8,628 Per Quintal: EOW Books 3 In ₹13.34 Lakh Moong Procurement Fraud In MP’s Raisen | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against three employees of different cooperative societies in Bareli, Raisen district, for procuring poor-quality moong pulse from the open market and selling it at a higher price under a government-run scheme, officials said here on Wednesday.

An official informed that while investigating a complaint made to the EOW, it was found that three employees of three different cooperative societies - Ranjeet Thakur and computer operators of two different societies, Gourav Thakur and Shri Ram Thakur - hatched a conspiracy and earned money.

The three were aware of the gaps in the government-run schemes and took advantage of them.

When the state government announced the procurement of moong pulse at MSP, the three started their conspiracy from 2024 to 2026.

They opened accounts of such landowners who were not registered on the portal. They procured the pulse at Rs 1,500 per quintal to Rs 3,300 per quintal and sold it to the government at Rs 8,558 and Rs 8,628 per quintal.

They earned Rs 13.34 lakh by cheating the government system. The EOW has registered an FIR against them.