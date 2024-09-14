 150 Students Given ‘Zero’ In B.Com Results At Gwalior’s Jiwaji University; 1000 Get Supplementary In One Subject
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Jiwaji University Gwalior | FP PHOTO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The shocking B.Com results of Gwalior’s famous Jiwaji University has created a stir among the students. As many as 150 students of the affiliated Government Vijayaraje Kanya College, Murar, got zero in the result. Similarly, nearly 1,000 students were given supplementary in a single subject.

Angry by the unbelievable results, hundreds of students, along with members of the NSUI, protested at the residence of Vice-Chancellor Avinash Tiwari. The protest turned heated as clashes broke out between students and police when the protesters tried to force their way into the Vice-Chancellor’s bungalow.

Though the university's registrar assured students their concerns would be addressed soon, officials refused to comment to the media.

The students expressed their disbelief, questioning how they could receive zero marks despite answering all the questions in the exam. They demanded that their answer sheets be rechecked in front of them, asking for transparency in the marking process.

Protestors also raised concerns about the university’s paper-checking procedure. They called for a public list of those responsible for checking the answer sheets, questioning the qualifications of the evaluators. NSUI leader Paras Yadav alleged that a racket is involved in the exam evaluation process at Jiwaji University, where copies are outsourced to unqualified people, with a 50% commission being deducted from the wages of the evaluators by those linked to the university.

