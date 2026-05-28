15-Year-Old Boy Waiter Stabbed Over Monetary Dispute, Two Other Injured In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after two youths allegedly attacked him with a knife over an old money dispute in the Ayodhya Nagar area on Wednesday. Two other minors were also injured while trying to save him, Chhola Mandir police said on Thursday.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Arwalia village, works as a waiter at wedding functions. Around 4 am, he was returning home in an auto-rickshaw with his brother and friends after finishing work at a wedding reception in Ayodhya Nagar.

When the group got down near a restaurant on 80-Feet Road in Shivshakti Nagar, Faizan Khan, a resident of the same village, allegedly arrived on a motorcycle with an accomplice.

Police said Faizan started arguing with and abusing the teenager over an old dispute related to money. When the boy protested, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked him. Two other minors sustained injuries during the scuffle while attempting to intervene.

During patrol duty, police spotted the injured boys while the suspect was reportedly taking them to a hospital. Police immediately detained Faizan Khan, while his accomplice fled the scene. A search operation is unde,rway and further investigation is in progress.