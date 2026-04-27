14-Year-Old Hangs Self After Dispute Over Sleeping In Front Of Cooler | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old school girl committed suicide by hanging herself after a minor scuffle with her brother over sleeping in front of a cooler.

The incident took place under Chunabhatti police station limits on Sunday night. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, police said.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Kakhi Chaudhary, 14, was a Class 9 student at a private school and lived with her mother and brother in Kolar Colony. Her father has passed away and her mother works in households to support the family.

Police said the incident occurred after a dispute broke out between Chaudhary and her brother over sleeping in front of a cooler amid the intense heat. Following the argument, her brother left the house. When he returned some time later, he found Kakhi hanging. The family immediately brought her down and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Family members told police that Chaudhary had a short temper and would often get upset over minor issues. However, police officials said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.