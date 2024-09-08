130 Artworks On Lord Ganesha At Bhopal's Birla Museum | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopalites witnessed a huge collection of Lord Ganesha idols made of paddy sawdust, grains, bamboo, wood, cow dung, vegetables, betel nuts, fruits, stones, thread etc. at Birla Museum in the city. Around 27 artisans and art collectors have showcased around 130 artworks based on Lord Ganesha in a nine-day exhibition, which began on Saturday. The artworks include 60 idols and 70 paintings.

Artisan Dharmendra Rohar has made a 40 x 40 Ganesh idol using bamboo and paddy sawdust, which was one of the major attractions in the exhibition. Ornaments, clothes, mouse and laddus have also been made of bamboo and sawdust. The weight of the eco-friendly idol is 2 kg . Another artisan Jitendra Rathore has exhibited four idols made of cow dung.

The maximum weight of the idol is 100 grams. Besides, the artworks of archaeologist Narayan Vyas, Umesh Gupta, Yogesh Gupta, Ankita Rastogi, Devendra Prakash Tiwari, HS Khan, Lakhan Prajapati, Sunil Bhatt, Vikas Dubey, Anshika Gupta, Sonavi Namdev, Roshni Patel, Manasi Basode, Meenakshi Garg, Anita Singh, Gjendra Kushwah, Arun Saxena and Harshit Yaduvanshi. The artworks include handicrafts along, rock painting, Ganesh of Ashta Vinayak and Mudgal Puranas, stone idols and betel nut Ganapati, unused materials, stamps of princely era, clay art, Sabul fruits, Ganapati on foreign matchboxes, handmade paper, Messy art and Narmada stone, Kalki Ganesh, wood art and paintings.