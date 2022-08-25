12th National Science Film Festival: ‘Scientists played catalysts in freedom struggle’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scientists did not participate in the political struggle in India's freedom struggle directly, but they played an important role in promoting nationalism through science, says National Organising Secretary, Vijnana Bharati, Jayant Sahasrabudhe.

He was speaking in a special lecture on ‘Swatantrata Sangram aur Vigyan’ on Thursday - the fourth-day of a five-day ‘12th National Science Film Festival of India (NSFFI).

Sahasrabudhe said that it is a bitter truth that the British rulers were not interested in science. They wanted to exploit the natural resources here using science. He said that there is enough evidence available in history as to how science was used by the British rule to establish their empire over India. He told that Acharya Jagdish Chandra Basu had opposed the discrimination against Indian scientists.

Besides, 16 films, based on science, health and nature including ‘Tale of a Bengali Frog’ Bio Toilets: Sustainable Solution for Sanitation were screened.

The film Bio Toilets: Sustainable Solution for Sanitation, describes the scientific method of disposal of human-made waste through bio-toilets. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has played an important role in the development of bio toilets in India. At present, 2.40 lakh bio-toilets are being used in passenger trains operated by the Railways.‘Tale of a Bengali Frog’ , directed by J. Dev has depicted the story of the Tree Frog's quest. Researchers have tried to gather detailed information about the tree frog after the year 2014.

The fourth day event ended with Kathak and Bharatnatyam dance which enchanted the audience.