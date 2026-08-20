121-km Kanwar Yatra Begins From Bhedaghat, Thousands Of Devotees To Reach Jageshwar Dham On August 24 | VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 121-km Kanwar Yatra began in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, with thousands of Shiva devotees scheduled to reach Jageshwar Dham on August 24.

According to information, the yatra started from Panchvati Ghat in Bhedaghat on Wednesday, with devotees from the Jabera Assembly constituency participating in the pilgrimage.

Madhya Pradesh Culture and Religious Trusts Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi joined the yatra along with his wife.

Before the start of the journey, Lodhi performed Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva using water from the Narmada River at Panchvati Ghat.

#WATCH | 121-km Kanwar Yatra Begins From Bhedaghat, Thousands Of Shiva Devotees To Reach Jageshwar Dham On August 24 #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/6ac0FLnTB3 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 20, 2026

The Kanwar Yatra began after a grand Narmada Aarti at the ghat. Devotees collected Narmada water and will carry it on foot to Jageshwar Dham in Bandakpur, Damoh district.

The yatra, which started from Panchvati Ghat, is scheduled to reach Jageshwar Dham on August 24.

Among those participating in the pilgrimage is Satyendra Lodhi, a software engineer and IIT graduate who recently returned to India from the United States. He is also undertaking the 121-km journey on foot.

The pilgrimage has brought together thousands of devotees, who will carry the sacred Narmada water to the Shiva temple at Bandakpur as part of the religious tradition.