120 Hospitalised, Including 90 Children, After Eating Chowmein At Village Fair In MP’s Balaghat; 4 Vendors Arrested | FP photo

BHOPAL/BALAGHAT (Madhya Pradesh): Around 120 people, including 90 children, were hospitalised following suspected food poisoning after consuming chowmein and manchurian at a village fair ('Madhai Mela') in Balaghat on Saturday evening. Four food vendors have been arrested.

The victims complained of severe stomach pain and vomiting soon after eating the food. They were initially taken to the Community Health Centre in Kirnapur for treatment.

As their condition deteriorated, doctors referred 45 children and 12 adults to Balaghat District Hospital. The children were admitted to the paediatric ward and the adults to the medical ward. All patients are now reported to be stable.

Collector Aditya Singh visited the district hospital early on Sunday morning, interacted with the children and their families, and directed officials to take strict action against the food stall responsible.

Superintendent of Police Mali Jain also visited the hospital and assured the affected families of support.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Satrudhan Dahiya told Free Press, Around 120 persons, including 90 children, have been hospitalised after consuming fast food chowmein and Manchurian in Madhai Mela. Samples have been collected for testing. The condition of all the patients is stable. Four vendors have been arrested.

Food samples have been collected for laboratory testing.

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