 11-Year-Old Boy Beheaded, Body Thrown Into Drum In MP's Satna
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11-Year-Old Boy Beheaded, Body Thrown Into Drum In MP's Satna

In Satna, an 11-year-old boy Shivraj was allegedly beheaded with a scythe and his body dumped in a drum in Bank Colony under Kolgawan police station limits. Police suspect an old enmity between the victim’s family and a man named Mathura Rajak as the motive. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 20, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
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11-Year-Old Boy Beheaded, Body Thrown Into Drum In MP's Satna |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old boy was beheaded with a scythe, and his body was thrown into a drum in the Bank Colony under the Kolgawan police station in Satna City on Monday.

The boy Shivraj, son of Ramesh Rajak, was a native of Nayagaon village, under the Sabhapur police station, but he was living with his parents in a rented house in the bank colony.

The police suspect that the incident resulted from an old enmity between Ramesh and 45-year-old Mathura Rajak, who lives near the Satna bus stand.

The police took the body into their custody and registered a case against the culprit.

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