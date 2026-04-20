11-Year-Old Boy Beheaded, Body Thrown Into Drum In MP's Satna |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old boy was beheaded with a scythe, and his body was thrown into a drum in the Bank Colony under the Kolgawan police station in Satna City on Monday.

The boy Shivraj, son of Ramesh Rajak, was a native of Nayagaon village, under the Sabhapur police station, but he was living with his parents in a rented house in the bank colony.

The police suspect that the incident resulted from an old enmity between Ramesh and 45-year-old Mathura Rajak, who lives near the Satna bus stand.

The police took the body into their custody and registered a case against the culprit.

70-year-old hacked to death over old enmity

A 70-year-old man, Ramsiya Yadav, was allegedly hacked to death with an axe in Bilav village of Bhind district. Police suspect the accused, Godan Yadav, may have attacked him over an old revenge linked to his father’s murder, though the victim’s family claims the crime was committed under the influence of alcohol.