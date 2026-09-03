₹10.99 Crore Computer Supply Scam In MP: EOW Books 4 Firms, Finds All Bidders Linked | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against four supply companies and their directors for allegedly supplying substandard computers, printers, UPS and related items worth Rs 10.99 crore to the Social Justice Department, officials said on Wednesday.

DG Upendra Jain said the department had floated the tender on the GeM portal in 2024 for procurement of computers and other items. Four firms participated, with one securing the tender.

Interestingly, the investigation found that all four firms were owned by the same owner, with their GST numbers, mobile numbers and emails interconnected.

The firms had also participated in several other tenders, with one securing supply orders by keeping rates close to competing bids.

The tender was issued in September 2024, while the computers supplied carried an expiry date of July 2024.

The supplier had also allegedly changed specifications, with RAM, processors and SSDs found to be of poor quality and not conforming to tender specifications.

The company supplied Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) units at Rs 11,247 each, while the same product was available on the portal for Rs 3,754.

Police have registered a case against Randhir Patel, Hemlata Patel, Ashok Kumar Singh and Devendra Singh for allegedly cheating the government.