10.5 lakh school employees, teachers vaccinated on schools' reopening day in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: About 10.5 lakh school staffers including teachers and non-teaching personnel were vaccinated on first day of opening of schools on Monday. Madhya Pradesh reported 10,49,118 vaccinations on Monday. Overall vaccination tally increased to 2,88,18,051 while first dose tally went to 2,41,07,338 and second dose tally went to 47,10,713.

It was inoculation for teachers at 5,109 vaccination centres. Sixteen vaccination centres were in private hospitals while remaining vaccination centres were in public hospitals.

Khandwa led with 41,985 vaccinations followed by Sehore and Sagar with 40,911 and 40,084 respectively in the state. Indore reported 38,601 while Ratlam and Harda reported 37,593 and 37,218 vaccinations respectively and Bhopal reported 34,520 vaccinations.

Ujjain and Chhatarpur reported 36,919 and 36,770 vaccinations respectively. Khargone reported 34,286 vaccinations. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 27,438 and 27,290 vaccinations respectively. Morena reported 26,328 vaccinations. Vidisha reported 23,081 vaccinations. Chhindwara, Dewas, Betul, Hoshangabad and Barwani reported 22,931, 22,698, 22,840, 22,909 and 22,969 vaccinations respectively.

Dhar reported 21,488 vaccinations. Tikamgarh and Raisen reported 20,206 and 20,113 vaccinations respectively. Balaghat and Satna reported 19,434 and 19,213 vaccinations respectively.

Stale food: Stale food packets were provided to health department staff in Police Lines in Jabalpur. Seven staff members were deployed for vaccination. They complained about quality of food served. CMHO has assured for investigation. On Saturday, staffers were provided stale food packets.