10-Year-Old Kid Loses All Five Fingers After Firecracker Explodes In Hand In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A boy residing in Chhatarpur, who is a Class 5 student, suffered severe injuries on Wednesday after a firecracker exploded in his hand, leading to the loss of all five fingers on his left hand.

The child's family rushed him to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment, but due to the severity of his condition, doctors referred him to the Chhatarpur district hospital where he is currently receiving further medical care.

Read Also Elderly Vendor Robbed Of Mobile, Accused Held In Bhopal

The victim, identified as 10-year-old Aniket, son of Ramesh Ahirwar, hails from Kodan Bhartoli village under the Gulganj police station. On Wednesday night, around 10 pm, Aniket was playing at home when he found a “sutli bomb” firecracker.

While playing, he placed the firecracker in the stove to ignite it, resulting in an explosion. His grandmother also sustained injuries in the blast, though her condition is less severe. The explosion caused extensive damage to the boy’s left hand, with all five fingers being critically injured.

After initial treatment at a local health centre, the doctors referred him to the district hospital for more advanced care on Thursday morning. The child's condition is still critical, the doctors told the media.