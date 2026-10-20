10 Women Officers Likely To Enter IAS As Madhya Pradesh Holds DPC For 13 Positions | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting to consider officers from the State Administrative Service for induction into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) was held in Delhi on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh was represented at the meeting by Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal and Principal Secretary of the Personnel Department, M. Selvendran.

The DPC considered names for 13 positions, reviewing officers from the 2007 and 2008 batches of the State Administrative Service. The committee also considered officers whose names had not been taken up for consideration in previous meetings.

According to sources, the sealed envelopes containing the assessments of previously considered officers remained unopened during this DPC as well.

The names finalised for consideration include Minisha Pandey, Ila Tiwari, Sapna Lovanshi, Neeta Rathore, Shailendra Singh Solanki, Rani Pasi, Ranjana Dewda, Madhavi Nagendra, and Varsha Solanki from the 2007 batch.

From the 2008 batch, the names include Priyanka Goyal, Abhishek Dubey, Narottam Bhargava, and Nidhi Singh Rajput.

Jayendra Vijayawat and Manoj Malviya, both from the 1999 batch, as well as Meena Masram from the 2008 batch, were not considered due to age-limit restrictions. The name of Kamal Nagar, from the 2002 batch, was not considered because of a pending court case.