 10 Women Officers Likely To Enter IAS As Madhya Pradesh Holds DPC For 13 Positions
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10 Women Officers Likely To Enter IAS As Madhya Pradesh Holds DPC For 13 Positions

A Departmental Promotion Committee meeting in Delhi reviewed 13 IAS induction positions for Madhya Pradesh State Administrative Service officers from the 2007 and 2008 batches. Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal attended the meeting. Ten women officers are reportedly likely to be inducted, while age restrictions and pending litigation affected other candidates' consideration.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
10 Women Officers Likely To Enter IAS As Madhya Pradesh Holds DPC For 13 Positions
10 Women Officers Likely To Enter IAS As Madhya Pradesh Holds DPC For 13 Positions | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting to consider officers from the State Administrative Service for induction into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) was held in Delhi on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh was represented at the meeting by Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal and Principal Secretary of the Personnel Department, M. Selvendran.

The DPC considered names for 13 positions, reviewing officers from the 2007 and 2008 batches of the State Administrative Service. The committee also considered officers whose names had not been taken up for consideration in previous meetings.

According to sources, the sealed envelopes containing the assessments of previously considered officers remained unopened during this DPC as well.

The names finalised for consideration include Minisha Pandey, Ila Tiwari, Sapna Lovanshi, Neeta Rathore, Shailendra Singh Solanki, Rani Pasi, Ranjana Dewda, Madhavi Nagendra, and Varsha Solanki from the 2007 batch.

From the 2008 batch, the names include Priyanka Goyal, Abhishek Dubey, Narottam Bhargava, and Nidhi Singh Rajput.

Jayendra Vijayawat and Manoj Malviya, both from the 1999 batch, as well as Meena Masram from the 2008 batch, were not considered due to age-limit restrictions. The name of Kamal Nagar, from the 2002 batch, was not considered because of a pending court case.

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