10 cm rain floods Bhopal roads; waterlogged areas and submerged lanes throw life out of gear

Motorists wading through water-logged roads in Bhopal on Sunday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Heavy showers in the city forced denizens to stay indoors on the weekend. Till 8 pm, the city received 10 cm rainfall, Kolar belt and low lying areas in other pockets were the worst affected. Inundated areas and flooded streets threw life out of gear. Most of the areas of Kolar were flooded with rainwater. Water accumulated on roads in areas like Lalita Nagar, Nayapura gushed into the houses. People were busy draining water from their houses. Many areas complained of water logging making it difficult for people to move.

Kaliasot dam sluice gates opened after incessant rain on Sunday. | FP

Many of the streets and inner lanes in areas including Mandakini Ashoka Garden, Chola, Hamidia Road, Karond, Shivnagar, BaghMugalia, Bagh Sevania, Bavdiakalan, Anand Nagar, Indrapuri, Subhash Nagar, Banganga, Bairagad, Neelbad, Ratibad etc were submerged in water. Motorists were seen splashing water by crossing the flooded areas. The pedestrians too had a tough time wading through the submerged streets. Roads in areas like Hamidia Road, Banganga, Tulsinagar, Lalitanagar, Shivnagar, Bairagarh etc were submerged. People had to make their way through one-feet deep water accumulated on roads. Heavy rain led to water logging in the low lying areas of Karond located in Ward-78. More than 50 houses were marooned. Lack of proper drainage and sewage system aggravates the situation every monsoon. The Municipal authorities are yet to address the issue.

Motorists wading through water-logged roads | FP

Road connectivity to rural belt severed: The situation in the neighbouring rural belt was worse due to overflowing streams and release of flood water from reservoirs. Road-connectivity of the urban belt remained disrupted to Padaria Jat, Ratanpur, Dungaria, Jamuniya. Following incessant rain in Bhopal region, all the gates of Bhadbhada and Kaliasot dams have been opened twice after the Upper Lake crossed its optimum limit. Besides, eight floodgates of Kerwa Dam had to be opened earlier, and a few are still opened currently to discharge the excess water. If the rain activity continues in the area, the authorities will again have to open all the gates of Kaliasot-Bhadbhada and also Kerwa Dams to release the water. People living on the banks of the rivers and near the dams have been alerted.

The low-lying areas of Damkheda and Sarmadha Tola are again at risk due to the opening of Kaliasot Dam gates. Last week, 70 families of the two areas were shifted to safer places. Fire officer Pankaj Khare said, "After the rain, the low-lying areas are being monitored. Municipal corporation employees have been sent to Damkheda to monitor the situation.

