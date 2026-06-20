1 Held With 170 Kg Of Marijuana And Aluminium Worth ₹1.33 Crore | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the anti-narcotics drive, the police Crime Branch on Saturday seized more than 170 kg of marijuana and confiscated property worth over Rs 1.33 crore, including a truck allegedly used for transporting the contraband and aluminium.

One accused has been arrested and is being questioned about the interstate drug trafficking network.

Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said the police Crime Branch received a tip-off that a truck carrying a large quantity of marijuana was parked near Gol Jod Tiraha on Kolar Road.

Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot, surrounded the vehicle and detained the driver.

During the search, police recovered six plastic sacks containing a total of 170.09 kg of marijuana from the rear portion of the truck. The vehicle was also found carrying 396 aluminium ingots.

Police seized the marijuana, aluminium ingots and the truck valued at around Rs 30 lakh, taking the total value of the confiscated property to more than Rs 1.33 crore.

The accused has been identified as Anand Bairagi (23), a resident of Hathwas village in Satwas tehsil of Dewas district.