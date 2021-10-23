1 Booth-20 Youth: Drive will bring unexpected results, says BJP president VD Sharma

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The connect-youth drive spearheaded by Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will bring unexpected results in the by-elections and in other polls, said state BJP president VD Sharma while launching 1 booth - 20 youths drive here on Saturday.

To connect maximum number of voters in ensuing by-elections in four constituencies, BJP is coming up with new ideas to connect voters.

He said youths will contact new voters and will tell them about importance of voting. "They will help in bringing voters of all three state assembly seats and one parliament constituency to the booths," he added.

At every booth, 20 youths will be deployed to help and support BJP candidates in by-elections.

The youths will inform young voters about government-run scheme in the constituencies. "In this election, as many as 65,000 youths will participate in the elections," Sharma added.

State urban development minister and chairman of BJP by-election coordination committee Bhupendra Singh Thakur said BJYM will strengthen BJP in coming days.

The state BJP president felicitated worldís number two snooker player Kamal Chawla. Coconut fibre products manufacturer Prakash Kumar, bio farmer Amit Patidar, and theatre artist Arpit Sahu were also felicitated.

