Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 35% Sales Growth in August 2024

Toyota Kirloskar Motor To Invest ₹20,000 Crore In New Maharashtra Manufacturing Plant |

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has reported a strong performance for August 2024, with wholesale sales reaching 30,879 units. This represents a 35% increase from the 22,910 units sold in August 2023, highlighting the brand's growing strength in the Indian automobile market. This significant month-on-month growth further cements Toyota’s solid position in the industry.

In August 2024, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported domestic sales of 28,589 units and exports of 2,290 units, underscoring the company's focus on delivering quality vehicles both in India and abroad. For the first eight months of the calendar year 2024, TKM has exceeded expectations with a 45% increase in sales compared to the same period last year. The company sold 2,12,785 units from January to August 2024, up from 1,47,192 units during the same months in 2023.

Toyota Innova Hycross |

Commenting on the strong sales performance, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “As we approach the festive season, demand for our products remain buoyant, and we are already witnessing increased consumer interest and higher footfall across all our dealerships. SUVs and MPVs continue to significantly contribute to our sales numbers, reflecting a growing preference for these segment vehicles. Interestingly, this trend is not limited to major urban centers but extends to tier 2 and tier 3 markets as well, demonstrating widespread customer acceptance for our offerings.

Read Also Toyota Kirloskar Motor To Invest ₹20,000 Crore In New Maharashtra Manufacturing Plant

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder |

Recently, Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced that it will set up a new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra at an investment of around Rs 20,000 crore. The company has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to examine the setting up of a greenfield manufacturing facility at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

Toyota Rumion |

Headquartered in Karnataka, TKM already has two manufacturing units located at Bidadi near Bengaluru. In Karnataka, the automaker, including its group companies, has invested more than Rs 16,000 crore and created close to 86,000 jobs in the entire value chain, it said.