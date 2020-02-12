Top 10 Electric Cars From Auto Expo 2020

Another electric vehicle at the Renault pavilion was the Zoe EV. We got to see the Zoe EV at the 2018 Auto Expo too but the model showcased at Auto Expo 2020 featured various updates. And in the time since we first saw it, the hype around electric vehicles has built up quite a bit, so it was a good idea from Renault to bring it back. We won’t be surprised if it does come to India in the near future.

To know how much you can drive around on one single charge, and what kind of performance you can expect, check out our full story on the Renault Zoe EV.

Mahindra e-KUV100

Another electric car we got to see at Auto Expo 2018 and again at Auto Expo 2020 was the e-KUV100 from Mahindra. It was supposed to be launched after the last expo but challenging market conditions resulted in Mahindra launching it at this expo. It is priced at Rs 8.25 lakh (commercial) ex-showroom New Delhi.

To find out how far it can go in one charge and what kind of performance you can expect from it, check out our full story on the e-KUV100’s launch.

Mahindra XUV300 Electric

The XUV300 Electric was announced when the regular XUV300 was launched in India in early 2019. And now at the expo, we finally get to see it. The vehicle shown at the expo is not an outright concept and it is not the production vehicle as well.

What it is instead is a pre-production vehicle that looks similar to the regular XUV300 that’s on sale with minor differences. We expect Mahindra to launch this car sometime in 2021.

To find out how fast it goes and what kind of range you can expect from it, check out our full story on the same.

Mahindra Funster Electric Concept

Mahindra showcased the Funster Electric Concept at Auto Expo 2020 which, to be honest, is one of the most radical things we’ve seen from Mahindra yet. How? Well, to begin things, it is a roadster with a really funky looking rear. Next is the performance. Mahindra claims the Funster can go from 0-100kmph in just 5 seconds.

But what kind of electric powertrain does it have to go that fast and will it ever make it to production? Check that out in our full story on the Funster Electric Concept.

GWM R1

Great Wall Motors (GWM) came to the expo looking to impress Indian car buyers with its huge portfolio. It managed to do that but the one thing that stuck out from the group was their small electric hatchback, the R1. Despite being a small car, the R1 has a range of up to 350km. It even features a cute design that will surely make it stand out on the roads.

Know all the specifications and features on offer in the R1 in our full story here.

Haima Bird Electric EV1

Another Chinese carmaker present at the expo was Haima, which partnered with the Bird group, to showcase the Bird Electric EV1. It is a small electric vehicle that the brand wants to bring to India at less than Rs 10 lakh! It’s a small hatchback and will compete with the e-KUV100 if and when it gets launched in India.

So what kind of performance and range can you expect and when will it be launched? Find out in our full story on this Haima electric vehicle.