Tesla comes to India: Here's how much its cars cost in US and the expected price range in India

As Tesla appears poised to enter the Indian automobile market, there has been a lot of discussion over how the company will fare in the country. While there is no official launch date thus far, it is presumed that Tesla cars will be made available in India in the first half of the year - possibly before June 2021.

But will such a vehicle have a higher or lower price point? Let's take a look at the prices of Tesla models in the US and contrast it with speculative prices for India.