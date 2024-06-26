Star Alliance Takes Lead as Best Global Airline Alliance in 2024

Star Alliance |

Star Alliance has clinched the title of World’s Best Airline Alliance at this year's prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards. Adding to its accolades, the Alliance's recently opened lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport has also secured the World’s Best Airline Alliance Lounge award in its inaugural year. Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias proudly accepted these honors during an awards ceremony held at the renowned Fairmont Windsor Park in the UK.

Star Alliance, renowned as the world’ pioneering and largest airline alliance, stands as a global brand with a extensive customer base. Focused on enhancing passenger journey, Star Alliance and its member airlines provide the broadest global network in aviation. They offer benefits including reciprocal of loyalty awards, efficient baggage handling, access to exclusive lounges, and expedited gold track security clearance, among other privileges.

Celebrating the occasion, Mr Panagiotoulias said: “We are humbled to learn that millions of customers voted and made us the best yet again. Not only does this acknowledge the effort we dedicate to making customer journeys seamless, but it also motivates us further to achieve more.”

Mr Panagiotoulias also congratulated thousands of member airline employees across the network and continued: “The commitment and effort of every employee at Star Alliance and member airlines throughout a promising 2023 have culminated in this award. I proudly accept this honour on their behalf and commend them for their dedication. I encourage them to keep aiming for excellence this year and in the future.”

Opened in October 2023, the Star Alliance lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport swiftly gained popularity among frequent travelers. Spanning 1,300 square meters, this spacious facility is conveniently situated in Terminal 1.