MG ZS EV: Will it undercut Hyundai Kona Electric price?

MG Motor will launch its second product, the ZS EV in India on January 27. MG’s first EV for India will take on the likes of Hyundai Kona Electric. Select MG Motor dealerships started accepting bookings on December 21 last year and will now stop pre-launch bookings by January 17. Those who manage to book in time will get their EV at an introductory price.

It will initially be sold in just five cities: Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. If you have already booked one or are still on the fence on whether to pick one or not, here are the expected prices for your convenience.

The MG ZS EV will get a 143PS electric motor with 350Nm of torque. This motor can propel it from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds while on its way to an electronically limited top speed of 140kmph.