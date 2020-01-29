Mahindra To Preview All-New XUV500 At Auto Expo 2020

The Mahindra XUV500 is due to receive a generational update in 2020. The upcoming SUV has been spied testing already and it seems that the new XUV500 will be previewed at Auto Expo 2020 in the form of an electric concept. A new teaser from the brand showcases four models, with the orange one likely to be a mid-size SUV.

This new all-electric concept could be more than just a preview of the new XUV500. It could also be the first look at a future Mahindra EV of the same size. Back in 2017, the Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr. Pawan Goenka, stated that all future Mahindra SUVs would get an electrified alter ego. While we are still waiting for the final production-spec electric KUV100, the electric version of the XUV300 sub-4m SUV has already been confirmed. An electric version of the new XUV500 would be a logical step towards emission-free mobility.

The electric mid-size concept seems to feature an evolved design of the current XUV500. It gets a smaller, sleeker version of the Mahindra’s slatted grille flanked by multi-LED headlamp units. While no powertrain details have yet been discussed, it is likely to offer a range of around 350-400km with fast charging capabilities too. The final production-ready version of the electric Mahindra mid-size SUV can be expected to arrive at showrooms in a couple of years.