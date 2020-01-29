Mahindra Teases Auto Expo 2020 EV Lineup: eXUV500, eXUV300 & eKUV

Mahindra to showcase four EVs at Auto Expo 2020.

These EV concepts will include electric versions of the XUV300 and XUV500.

The eKUV will also make a reappearance after 2018 Auto Expo.

It is expected to launch soon after the Expo.

Mahindra has sent across a dimly lit teaser image for its upcoming electric cars

It features some familiar fascias with a new one that could make their way to our roads as EVs from Mahindra.

Beginning from the left, you see an aggressive-looking orange SUV which seems like the next-gen XUV500. Next to it is the XUV300’s electric version followed by the eKUV that was showcased at the previous edition of the Auto Expo. What do we know about them so far? Let’s take a brief look.