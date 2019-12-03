Kia Carnival to launch in India by Jan 2020

Kia entered the Indian market with the launch of the Seltos as its first offering. The next model due to arrive on our shores is the Carnival MPV, which will be launched in January 2020. Select Kia dealers have already begun taking pre-orders for it.

The Carnival MPV is a premium MPV, positioned above the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta. In terms of design, it features the distinct tiger-nose grille with a more aggressive front bumper design. It looks sportier and sits lower than most MPV offerings in the market. The Carnival has immense road presence thanks to both the premium design and the sheer size of it, over 5 metres in length. Its electric rear sliding doors are definitely one of its key attractions.