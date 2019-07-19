Kia Seltos: 1.4 turbo-petrol only in GT line, variant-wise details revealed

GT-Line will pack both manual and dual-clutch automatic option
Seltos pre-launch bookings open ahead of August 22 launch.
Will be offered in two trim levels - Tech Line and GT Line.
Tech Line will be available with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel powertrains in both manual and automatic variants.
GT Line will be offered with both manual and automatic variants exclusively with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine.
The Seltos is expected to cost between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) at launch.
The order books are now open for the Kia Seltos, which is set to be launched on August 22. It will be available in two trim levels and we now also know the availability of its six powertrain options with respect to the two trim levels.
Kia’s upcoming compact SUV will be available in Tech Line and GT Line trims, with the latter offering sportier aesthetics. The Tech Line will be available with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with option of both manual and automatic gearboxes. On the other hand, the Seltos GT Line will only be available with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with either manual or automatic options.
The Kia Seltos’ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol will be the most powerful offering in the compact SUV segment. Meanwhile, the new Hyundai-Kia 1.5-litre engines will make their way into the next-gen Hyundai models that will be launched in India.
The three engines that are set to debut with the Kia Seltos are already compliant with upcoming BS6 emission norms. With this, the Kia Seltos is all set to become the first compact SUV to offer BS6 engines in India.
Both the Tech Line and GT Line variants will be feature packed. Kia will be offering the Seltos with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch MID (multi-info display) in the instrument cluster as well.
It also comes with an eSIM for Kia’s UVO Connect range of connected car features. The Seltos is the first in its segment to feature an 8.0-inch head-up display unit. It also gets ambient lighting and an 8-speaker 400W Bose premium audio system.
The Kia Seltos is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete not only against segment rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Captur and Duster, but also against the MG Hector and Tata Harrier.
-By Sonny
