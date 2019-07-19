Kia Seltos: 1.4 turbo-petrol only in GT line, variant-wise details revealed

The order books are now open for the Kia Seltos, which is set to be launched on August 22. It will be available in two trim levels and we now also know the availability of its six powertrain options with respect to the two trim levels.

Kia’s upcoming compact SUV will be available in Tech Line and GT Line trims, with the latter offering sportier aesthetics. The Tech Line will be available with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with option of both manual and automatic gearboxes. On the other hand, the Seltos GT Line will only be available with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with either manual or automatic options.