Hero Xtreme 160R 2V 2024 Launch: Priced at Rs 1.11 Lakh with New Updates

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the 2024 Xtreme 160R 2V in India, priced at Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom). This new price is Rs 10,000 lower than the previous model, likely aimed at boosting sales ahead of the upcoming festive season. While the bike’s mechanical setup remains unchanged, the updated version includes subtle design tweaks and new features.

In terms of features, the bike now includes a digital display with a Drag Race Timer, offering two modes to track 0-60 kmph speeds and a quarter-mile distance. It is available in a Stealth Black color and comes equipped with a disc-drum braking system.

Hero Xtreme 160R 2V 2024 |

The Hero Xtreme 160R 2V continues to be powered by the same 163.2 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 14.79 bhp and 14 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox for smooth shifting. The bike’s suspension setup includes a telescopic front fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear, ensuring a comfortable ride.

Recently, Hero MotoCorp has added a new Black Metallic Silver color to its 2024 Glamour 125 motorcycle lineup. This new variant is priced at Rs 83,598 for the drum brake version and Rs 87,598 for the disc brake model (ex-showroom). This makes it slightly more expensive, by around Rs 1000, compared to the existing colors like Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue-Black, and Sports Red-Black. The design of the 2024 model remains unchanged, maintaining the sleek commuter look and familiar graphics seen on the previous versions.

2024 Hero Glamour 125 |

The 2024 Hero Glamour retains its key features, including LED lights, hazard lamps, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a convenient phone charging port. It also continues to use Hero’s i3S technology, which saves fuel by turning off the engine when the bike is idle. The bike is powered by a 125cc engine that delivers 10.68 bhp and 10.6 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension setup consists of a telescopic fork at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear, ensuring a smooth ride.