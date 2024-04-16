2024 Maruti Dzire Set to Debut During Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki DZire - Spy Shots | theracemonkey/Instagram

Maruti Suzuki's popular car, the Dzire compact sedan, is getting ready for its fourth generation, expected to debut during the 2024 festive season. The new model is in the early testing phase and has been seen covered in camouflage several times. The 2024 Maruti Dzire will come with a better design, a more luxurious interior, and a brand-new Z-Series petrol engine. Many of its looks will be similar to the upcoming Swift, set to launch on May 9, 2024.

The new Maruti Suzuki DZire doesn't look too different from the current one; it's more like a small change. But it has some updates to keep it attractive to buyers. It will use a changed version of Suzuki’s HEARTECT platform, which is also used for the Baleno hatchback.

From the spy pictures, it’s clear that the 2024 Maruti Suzuki DZire has a bigger grille, a special bonnet, a new bumper with noticeable lines, and brand-new 5-spoke alloy wheels. The car will have updated pillars and doors, and a slightly different back end with a new bumper and slightly changed tail-lights.

The new Maruti DZire will have Suzuki’s latest 1.2-liter Z-Series petrol engine, which was first seen in the new Swift. This engine has 3 cylinders and is naturally aspirated, meaning it doesn't have a turbocharger. It can produce 82bhp of power and a maximum torque of 108Nm. For the mild hybrid version, there's an extra electric motor that gives 3.1bhp more power and boosts torque by 60Nm. It's expected to come with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Like the Swift in Japan, there might also be a new CVT automatic gearbox available. Maruti Suzuki might introduce the CVT in certain top-spec versions of the new DZire.

According to the latest spy images, it's now confirmed that the new DZire will be the first in its class to come with a factory-installed electric sunroof. This feature will make it stand out, especially with the expected launch of the new Honda Amaze this year. In terms of technology, the new DZire will have a large 9-inch touchscreen for its infotainment system, just like the ones in the Fronx and Baleno models.