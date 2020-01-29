10 Cars Priced Under Rs 10 Lakh Coming To Auto Expo 2020

Renault’s sub-4m crossover MPV, the Triber, will get some updates soon. While Its 1.0-litre petrol engine is already BS6 compliant, it will soon get an option of an AMT as well as a more powerful turbocharged version of the same engine. We expected Renault to showcase the AMT version of the Triber at the Expo if not the turbocharged one. When Renault does launch the Triber AMT, it will be priced at a premium of around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 over the current price range of Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Triber AMT is expected to be launched right after the Expo followed by the Turbocharged version around mid-2020.