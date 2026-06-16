Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway To Operate 8-Day Midnight Block Between CSMT And Kurla For 5th-6th Line Project; Check Details

Central Railway launches critical infrastructure work at Sion Road Over Bridge, affecting late-night suburban services between CSMT and Kurla | Pinterest

Mumbai, June 15: Central Railway will undertake a series of special traffic and power blocks between Matunga and Kurla from the midnight of June 17/18 to June 24/25 for launching girders at the Sion Road Over Bridge as part of the CSMT–Kurla fifth and sixth line project. During the block period, suburban train services between CSMT and Kurla will remain suspended for two to four hours every night.

The blocks will mainly affect late-night and early-morning suburban services. The 12.24 am CSMT–Thane local and the 4.04 am Thane–CSMT local will remain cancelled on several days.

On the night of June 18/19, some Badlapur-, Khopoli- and Parel-bound services will be short-terminated at Kurla, while a Thane–Kurla local will be extended up to CSMT. Central Railway has also announced revised timings for the last and first suburban services before and after the block on June 18/19.

Train Services To Be Affected During Block Period

While most mail and express trains will run as scheduled, Train No. 11020 Bhubaneswar–CSMT Konark Express will be regulated at Kurla for a short duration on June 19.

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Railway officials said the blocks are essential for launching girders and carrying out critical infrastructure work linked to capacity enhancement on one of Mumbai’s busiest rail corridors.

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