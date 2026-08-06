Kalyan Court Sentences Father To Life Imprisonment For Raping 9-Year-Old Daughter In 2012 Case

Kalyan court sentences a man to life imprisonment after convicting him in the 2012 rape of his nine-year-old daughter | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: Bringing to a close a case that remained pending for nearly 14 years, the Kalyan District and Sessions Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his nine-year-old daughter in 2012. The conviction was secured on the basis of eyewitness testimony, medical and documentary evidence, and the police investigation.

The judgment was delivered by District and Sessions Judge Laxmikant Bidkar, who held the accused guilty after finding that the prosecution had proved the charges beyond reasonable doubt. The court awarded him life imprisonment for the sexual assault of his minor daughter.

Investigation And Trial

The offence took place in 2012 within the jurisdiction of the Kolsewadi Police Station in Kalyan (East). According to the prosecution, a local resident witnessed the accused sexually assaulting his nine-year-old daughter and immediately alerted the police. Acting swiftly on the information, officers from Kolsewadi Police Station reached the spot, rescued the child and arrested the accused.

The investigation was conducted by then police officer R. P. Deshmukh, who collected medical, forensic and other documentary evidence and recorded statements of witnesses. After completing the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet before the court, leading to a full-fledged trial.

During the proceedings, the prosecution relied on the victim's testimony, eyewitness accounts and other corroborative evidence to establish the accused's guilt. After examining the material placed on record, the court concluded that the prosecution had successfully proved the case and convicted the accused.

Police Response

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Pagar of Kolsewadi Police Station said the accused had remained in judicial custody since the day of his arrest in 2012 and would continue to remain in prison following the life sentence awarded by the court.

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Police officials said the verdict underscores the importance of prompt investigation, careful collection of evidence and effective prosecution in securing justice for child victims of sexual offences.

They added that the conviction sends a strong message that crimes against children will be dealt with sternly under the law and that offenders will face severe punishment.

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