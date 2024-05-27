Angels Of Mumbai: Meet Monisha Narke, The Woman Who Converts Trash Into Treasure (VIDEO)

Angels Of Mumbai: Monisha Narke |

Trained as an engineer, Mahim-based Monisha Narke pivoted towards her real calling when she became a mother. “My daughters were around three or four when I got sensitised to what kind of world they are going to grow up in. That's when I realised that the waste we generate has a big impact on our environment,” says Narke.

In 2010, she founded RUR Greenlife, a social environment enterprise, with the mantra my waste, my responsibility. RUR stands for "Are You Reducing, Reusing, Recycling?"

Working towards waste management

The organisation has been working on waste management technologies for 14 years, aiming to create eco-conscious citizens who maximise recycling. Narke says conventional waste management systems are centralised, stressing on collecting and transporting, adding to greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution and water pollution.

“We work closely with community groups, individuals, societies, offices, schools and institutions, to understand the impact of the waste that they generate and how we can set up systems in a decentralised manner segregation of waste at source, compositing, dry waste collection and recycling, thereby reducing the impact on the environment,” Narke explains.

A simple and innovative solution

Bio-composting, waste audits, dry waste recycling, organic kitchen gardens and recycling of used Tetra Pak cartons are among RURs services. Narke believes innovative solutions are required to change how waste is managed in India, so RUR developed an aerobic bio-composter called the RUR Green Gold Composter.

It is a simple solution to maximise recycling of biodegradable kitchen waste like peels, tea leaves, meat, fish, bones, cooked food, all that is generated in a kitchen or in a canteen. This lightweight and compact portable system converts biodegradable waste into compost, which can go back to the earth to grow organic fruits, vegetables and flowers. “This composting technology that won an excellence award from the Solid Waste Association of North America, a first for any Indian company.”

This pan India project has been set up at around 350 project sites. RURs most popular and widely recognised project is the Go Green with Tetra Pak in collaboration with Tetra Pak India.

RURs flagship programme

RURs flagship programme is an initiative with Tetra Pak, Sahakari Bhandar and Reliance Smart Bazaar outlets. “We have set up a unique hub-spoke model for collecting used beverage cartons like Frooti, Lassi, Maaza, Amul Milk, etc. at 57 different locations in the city, which are sent for recycling.

These sturdy aseptic cartons are converted into furniture, desks, benches, school benches, panels boards, auto rickshaw seats, pen stands, mobile holders etc.” she says. Sp far, 17 million used beverage cartons have been sent for recycling. Under their Cartons to Classroom project, for every 10,500 cartons they receive, RUR Greenlife donates one school desk that is fully made from recycled cartons. “So far, we have donated 500 plus school desks and 350 garden benches,” she adds.