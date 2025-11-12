 Women’s Quota Deferred, Justice Denied
The government’s explanation is that the law will come into force only after the next census and the subsequent delimitation of constituencies.

FPJ EditorialUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
Supreme Court | File Photo

The Supreme Court’s exasperation over the inordinate delay in implementing women’s reservation in Parliament and State Assemblies is both timely and justified. More than a year has passed since the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam—promising 33 percent reservation for women—was enacted and signed by President Droupadi Murmu. Yet, like so many promises to women, this one too remains only on paper. The government’s explanation is that the law will come into force only after the next census and the subsequent delimitation of constituencies. Nobody knows when these will take place. It is a convenient bureaucratic smokescreen designed to indefinitely postpone what should have been a historic reform. If general elections can be held without a fresh census or delimitation, there is no earthly reason why women’s reservation cannot be implemented immediately.

Justice B.V. Nagarathna, the lone woman on the Supreme Court Bench hearing the case along with Justice R. Mahadevan, asked the most pertinent question: what prevents political parties themselves from allotting one-third of their tickets to women? The answer, of course, is nothing—except a deep-rooted patriarchy that pervades every political formation. Whether it is the Right, the Left, or the Centre, the story is the same: lofty talk in public, but quiet sabotage in private. For instance, elections are now underway in Bihar, and not a single party has given one-third of its tickets to women. Yet, the same parties loudly proclaim their commitment to the cause from public platforms. If they were serious, they could have demonstrated it by voluntary action. The Constitution does not stop them from fielding as many women as they wish. What stops them is the fear of losing control of power to a new, assertive constituency.

