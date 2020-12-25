Why Mahendra Singh Dhoni and not Mithali Raj: Positive depiction of women in advertising and entertainment not easy

The Hollywood actor Geena Davis is known for her memorable role in the iconic film Thelma and Louise, her comic turn in the children’s film franchise Stuart Little and her role as a powerful leader in the television series Commander-in-Chief.

A lesser known fact is that she is the founder of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and has funded one of the biggest research studies on the impact of media on children.

While children and entertainment remain at the core of the research, the institute has also teamed up with the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to look at ads from 2006 to 2019 and filter them through six parameters - gender, LGBTQi representation, race and ethnicity, disability, body shape and ageism.

The findings in the study ‘Bias and Inclusion in Advertising’ have been presented at Cannes and all the data and research is available to download on their website www.seejane.org . Despite the rise of femvertising and trending hashtags, 2019 has not shown as much gender progress as one would assume.

There is an India chapter of the institute as well, headed by film-maker Rashmi Lamba, but the focus of the research and sensitization work has been cinema and television.

Under the platform ‘If she can see it, she can be it’ the institute works with corporates, Hollywood and global platforms like Cannes Lions to lobby for positive depiction of girls and women in advertising and entertainment. It seems a simple task as positive depictions are very easy to build in the scripting stage of a commercial. While no creative person I know sets out to write a gendered script, gender slips can happen and often do happen unknowingly and unintentionally.

I'll take the Mahendra Singh Dhoni ad for Oppo as a case in point. I used it at a gender sensitization workshop recently. This was the most-watched ad on YouTube in September 2020, getting more than eight million views. The storyline is simple: Mahendra Singh Dhoni comes upon a young kid practising his shots and sees that he has talent. The boy’s father believes that he should just finish school and concentrate on his studies as cricket is a waste of time. The mother feels for her kid, but clearly has no agency. Eventually, MSD makes a personal call to the father who is then convinced and the kid we believe will have a future as a cricketer.