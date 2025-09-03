 Understanding Janmantara Karma: How Past Lives Shape Our Present
Understanding Janmantara Karma: How Past Lives Shape Our Present

Janmantara refers to “from other lives”. ‘Karma’ refers to the action(s) and also the after-effects of the action(s). In the first sense, all the action that is happening or happened or shall happen is karma. For instance, we do karma in terms of physical actions, impacting fellow beings, and also impacting our environment.

Dr. S. AinavoluUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 07:13 AM IST

Understanding Janmantara Karma: How Past Lives Shape Our Present | Representational Image

These actions of various natures are known as karma. Each of the karmas shall result in some physical outcome. The outcome of the karma is felt by the other side at both the physical and energy levels. It is the energy part of the outcome of our action that results in the “Karma” in the “carried” sense.

Sanatana Dharma tells us that good-intentioned deeds result in punya and bad-intentioned lead to paap. We have the saying, “Paropakaraya punyaya, paapaya parapeedanam”. Meaning, if one helps others and makes them fulfilled, the result is good karma. On the other hand, if one makes others suffer, it shall result in bad karma.

On a transactional level, we carry out hundreds of karma/actions on a daily basis. Many of these may be routine and mechanical. We may not have any good or bad intention behind such actions. How do these generate karma, one may ask? The thing to remember is that when the other responds energetically, it becomes karma and affects the “doer”.

In other words, any well-intentioned action when positively affects a person, that person may offer benediction to the doer. This results in positive karma for the doer. So also, the negative act, if any. Thus, we create huge karma in this life and would have carried a lot into this life. We expend a part of this karma in the current life.

Often people complain of their sufferings and mention that they had led a conscientious life and never wronged anyone nor affected anybody badly. Often, their grouse is, “What explains our suffering?” The answer is, it is due to “Janmantara Karma”.

Hence, there is nothing to complain about. In fact, we should be grateful that the karma is getting washed off, and in manageable tranches. The future shall look positive and worth working for. Abundance gets created.

About the author

Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Sanatana Dharma. Intent is NextGen’s learning and cultural education. 

