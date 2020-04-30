'Too early to pack up': Bharti S Pradhan remembers Rishi Kapoor

A day came when ‘Krishna Raj’, the bungalow that Neetu and he had built for themselves and their kids (caringly, with separate rooms in it for his mother Krishna Kapoor and mother-in-law Raji Singh), had to give way to a new social order, Chintu sat with his architects and made plans. He told me that on that big piece of land where their bungalow stood on Pali Hill, he would make two independent homes with two different teams of domestic staff – one for Ranbir and one for Neetu and himself. That way, Ranbir would get to live his life the way he wanted while they would all be sharing the same address.

It was a plan that remained on paper for though the bungalow was demolished and construction work had begun, his sudden tryst with leukemia put paid to Chintu ever seeing the two homes on one plot.

Deep inside, he was a conservative man who thought like his father’s generation did and didn’t want the Kapoor women to become actors. While he watched with zipped-up lips his nieces Karisma and Kareena make careers in the family business, he himself sighed with relief when daughter Riddhima suppressed the talent she had and opted for marriage to please Chintu. In his mind, marriage and an acting career were still mutually exclusive – Babita had wrapped up her life in films to marry Randhir Kapoor and Neetu Singh too had retired prematurely to become Mrs Rishi Kapoor. He was pleased that Neetu fashioned herself into a Kapoor bahu and touched his parents’ feet when she saw them.

But unlike what he believed in, if Rishi had lived for a few years longer, he would perhaps have seen, and had to accept, his daughter-in-law (presumably, Alia Bhatt) continuing with her acting career after marriage to Ranbir.

But that was the essence of Rishi’s life – he lived to see and embrace societal changes, understanding that what he did in his youth was not going to be what Ranbir would do.

And proud he was of Ranbir. He couldn’t quite wrap his head around the choices his son made in his career. He didn’t understand why Ranbir didn’t sign up the most commercially safe films and remain a superstar. But Chintu said to me, “Ranbir told me, dad, I don’t want to do films where I’m dancing with 40 others in the background.” The risks Ranbir took as an actor filled Chintu with pride.

Incidentally, way back during Bobby, Chintu had told me that he hated the pet names Dabboo (for Randhir), Chintu (for himself) and Chimpu (for younger brother Rajiv). “I hate all this Chintu-Pintu stuff,” he said to me. “I’ll never give pet names to my children.” He didn’t. Daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir don’t have the usual Punjabi pet names following them.

Chintu was clear-headed about what he liked and what he disliked and made no bones about letting anyone know about them. He liked his drink – almost till the end. He liked his food – he was happy when food arrived at the hospital from his home and even happier to share it.

His father, Raj Kapoor died at 63. Chintu too has gone away in his 60s. It was way too early for both of them to say, ‘Pack up’.

RIP Rishi Kapoor