The US-Iran War: Petulance And The Persian Quicksand

US President Donald Trump | File Photo

Donald Trump has long styled himself as the ultimate dealmaker, but in the sweltering heat of the Iranian theatre, he has revealed his true form: an ace whinger and tantrum-thrower par excellence. Since the first missiles flew in late February, this illegal war he has waged has not seen the quick and beautiful victory promised from the Mar-a-Lago war room. Instead, it plunged into strategic quicksand on day one, dragging the United States and the rest of the world willy-nilly, into what is rapidly becoming the most expensive and senseless and idiotic misadventure in history. The sheer scale of the fiscal haemorrhaging is matched only by Trump’s dictatorial petulance toward his allies. From Berlin to Tokyo, Trump has treated NATO and Pacific partners not as sovereign states but as recalcitrant vassals. His demand for total loyalty, meaning an open cheque book and a blind eye to international law, comprehensively overlooks the seething anger of the global public. Across Europe and Asia, the "man on the street" is not merely annoyed; they are enraged by a war that has spiked energy prices, choked trade, and made every aspect of modern life more difficult, all to satisfy a whim. Great power should come with greater common sense, but that, alas, is sorely missing here.

Nothing illustrated this more vividly than recent efforts to rescue two downed airmen over Iranian territory, a Trump-sized blow to American prestige, but the response showcased disproportionate paranoia. The Pentagon deployed a staggering array of air and naval assets—carrier strike groups, specialised special forces units, and round-the-clock sorties—to extract just two personnel. While the safe return of servicemen is always a priority, the cost-to-objective ratio betrayed a fundamental truth: Trump’s Washington may no longer have the stomach for sticky terrain. If the extraction of two pilots requires the logistical footprint of a small invasion, the US is functionally incapable of sustained ground warfare in the 21st century.

If the US military is now too precious to be risked and too expensive to be utilised, the logic of keeping tens of thousands of troops in Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK, and Japan collapses. Why maintain these costly outposts of empire when the Commander-in-Chief views the hosts with contempt and the hosts view the missions with horror? It is time to lean into the President’s own isolationist instincts. The solution is simple: bring them home. Let the troops trade the grey skies of Ramstein and the humidity of Okinawa for American pie and MAGA parties in the heartland. For the sake of the global economy and the sanity of the West, the Great Extraction should begin soonest. After all, why stay where you aren't wanted, doing what you can't afford?