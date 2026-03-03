The Rise Of Live-In Relationships In Urban India: A Generational Shift In Commitment?

Shakti Banerjee, senior vice president and head of qualitative research at Hansa Research |

A storytelling lens from qualitative conversations

For decades, Bollywood conditioned us to believe that love stories culminate at the mandap. From the mustard-field promise of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to the family spectacle of Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, marriage was not just an ending — it was validation.

Then came films like Salaam Namaste, where live – in entered mainstream storytelling, albeit wrapped in controversy. And later, Luka Chuppi, which humorously portrayed a couple pretending to be married to justify living together — reflecting the social discomfort that still lingers.

Between these cinematic moments and the lived realities of urban India lies a quiet but significant cultural shift.

In qualitative discussions especially in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi, young professionals spoke about live-in relationships not as rebellion, but as rational progression. A 29-year-old consultant described it as “seeing the everyday person, not the dating version.” The emphasis repeatedly surfaced on compatibility in motion — understanding financial habits, emotional triggers, domestic expectations and long-term alignment before formalizing a lifelong commitment.

Unlike earlier generations who entered marriage as the starting point of discovery, today’s urban population prefers discovery first. One respondent framed it nicely: “It’s not anti-marriage…..It’s anti-assumption.”

Importantly, marriage itself remains aspirational. Most respondents still visualized it in their future and in a grand way like destination wedding. However, the sequencing has shifted. Live-in arrangements are perceived as a “pre-marital audit” — a due diligence phase that reduces uncertainty. The language is now cohabitation, which is pragmatic, stability, allows risk management and provide clarity.

Women’s narratives added another layer. Financial independence has expanded the spectrum of choices. A 27-year-old marketing professional mentioned, “Marriage feels permanent in a social way whereas live-in feels chosen every day.” The ability to evaluate compatibility without the weight of irreversible social consequence offers psychological safety.

Family dynamics, however, continue to shape the script. Resistance has not disappeared — it has softened into negotiation. Much like the tension portrayed in Luka Chuppi, acceptance often depends on optics. Parents may not openly endorse cohabitation, but tolerance increases when the relationship appears stable and headed toward marriage.

From a qualitative lens, what emerges is not dilution of commitment but its redefinition. The symbolism of rituals may be evolving, yet the desire for emotional security, companionship and long-term partnership remains intact.

If Bollywood once equated love with marriage, urban India is now exploring a different arc: love, cohabitation, clarity — and then, perhaps, marriage.

The destination has not disappeared. The journey has simply become more deliberate