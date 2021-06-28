The missing dead series – Part II: Why are states under-reporting deaths, not just COVID-19 deaths?

Beyond Covid deaths

But Indian states have always been concealing all kinds of information about people who died in their respective territories. The data provided by the Census of India about registered and medically certified makes one sit up.

All death can be classified as registered, medically certified, and unrecorded.

The desirable is that each death be medically certified.

But a shortage of forensic laboratories in India makes many doctors prefer not registering the cause of death. So, it gets registered without the cause of death.

Nonetheless, the available data does provide some insights.

First, the percentage of medically certified deaths has generally been over 20% of the total number of registered deaths. This points to either a paucity of doctors, or a reluctance on the part of doctors to provide a reason for death. Or both.

Second, stating the cause honestly can be dangerous for the doctor. Does he certify a dead person as having died due to malnutrition? That would antagonise the state, which could make his life miserable. So, he either tells a lie and states that the person died of natural causes, or does not provide any reason.

Third, the percentage of “unknown deaths” has declined from around 47% in 2011 to 21% in 2019. Even so, 21% is embarrassingly high. Losing 23 lakh people each year without a trace is extremely worrying, even frightening.

Fourth, the death rate in India, as given by the World Bank has begun going up. It was 7.194 per 1,000 people in 2015. It has climbed to 7.265 by 2019. Clearly, Ayushman Bharat has not worked.

Fifth, the worst performers on medical certification are Uttar Pradesh. Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand. All these states have medical certification of deaths at less than 10% against a national average of over 20%. They fudge so much data, that unrecorded deaths could actually be over double the national average. The best performers are Goa, Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Puducherry, and Manipur.

So, what should India do to ensure that the recording of deaths improves? That will be dealt with in the next article.