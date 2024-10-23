The Anatomy Of Scams – Trust, Hope And Deception

Representational Photo | File

Let’s be honest: if you have ever received a call telling you that you've won a lottery you never entered, or an email from a distant relative you didn’t know existed leaving you a fortune, you've probably paused for a moment. Yes, you, the educated, internet-savvy, cautious citizen. For just a split second, you may have wondered, “Could this be real?” And that’s where it starts — the tiny, fleeting hope that maybe, just maybe, you have struck gold.

In an age where our smartphones have become extensions of ourselves, and news cycles constantly highlight the latest fraud schemes, one would think we are all too wise to fall victim to scams. Yet, in India, the reality is sobering. From tech-savvy professionals to seasoned public officials, stories of people being duped by online and phone scammers are alarmingly frequent. Despite the barrage of awareness messages, it seems our vulnerability is only increasing. The question arises: Why are we still so gullible?

India, a country that seems to thrive on WhatsApp forwards, bursting with advice on how to avoid getting scammed, remains paradoxically vulnerable to the most outlandish cons. The scam engines seem more innovative than others, with newer ones, be it the Customs scam to FedEx scam to more. Every day, we're bombarded with stories of people being duped — stories that range from the mundane to the downright absurd. You’d think by now we'd be immune to these tricks.

Let’s not just point fingers at the elderly, who are often seen as the most gullible because they can’t keep up with the flood of OTPs, phishing links, and fraudulent apps. The truth is, even the most tech-savvy among us can be tricked. Age is not a barrier. Consider the well-informed bank manager who gets a call from someone posing as a “VIP customer” demanding an urgent transfer of funds. It’s not just the trust in authority that trips him up; it’s the pressure, the perceived duty to act quickly, and the fear of consequences if he doesn’t comply. Before he knows it, the deed is done, and he’s left to wonder how he could’ve been so easily fooled.

Or take the government officer, accustomed to navigating bureaucratic red tape with ease, who falls prey to a scammer wielding just the right mix of insider jargon and polite insistence. The scammer speaks his language, understands his concerns, and by the time the officer realises he’s been had, it’s too late. It’s easy to laugh at these situations from the outside, but when you’re in the thick of it, the line between truth and deception gets blurry fast. It hurts and is expensive to the one who is the victim here.

And then there are the romantic scams — the ones where logic is thrown out the window, and love, or what looks like love, takes over. In India, where marriage is more than just a personal milestone but a social expectation, the stakes are high. So, when a charming stranger online promises a life of happiness, even the most rational among us might find ourselves getting swept up in the fantasy. It’s human nature to want to believe in the best possible outcome, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. But sometimes, that belief comes with a hefty price tag. A swipe is all it takes, until the heavy hand of the scan strikes.

So why do we keep falling for these scams? Is it because we’re foolish? Not at all. It’s because we’re human. We want to trust others; we want to believe in good fortune, in love, in the possibility that something amazing could happen to us. And scammers know this. They don’t just prey on our ignorance — they prey on our optimism, our hope, and yes, sometimes our desperation.

For many, especially those well-versed in technology, there is a sense of overconfidence. A bank manager or IT professional might believe that they are too savvy to be fooled, which ironically makes them prime targets. Scammers exploit this false sense of security by using sophisticated methods that catch even the most vigilant off guard. The psychological effect of believing one is in control often blinds people to the subtle cues of deception.

The anatomy of a scam involves several carefully orchestrated elements designed to exploit human psychology. It typically begins with a compelling hook — an enticing offer or urgent message that grabs attention and creates a sense of urgency or excitement. Scammers then establish credibility through the use of authoritative language, official-looking documents, or impersonation of trusted entities, which lowers the victim’s defences. The scam often includes a series of psychological triggers such as fear, greed, or sympathy, which push the victim to act quickly without thorough scrutiny. Finally, the scam culminates in a critical point of vulnerability, where the victim is prompted to provide sensitive information or make a financial transaction. Throughout this process, scammers skillfully manipulate emotions and trust, making their deceit difficult to detect until it’s too late. Scammers leverage shame as a weapon, knowing that the powerful sting of embarrassment can silence victims and keep their deception hidden from the light of scrutiny.

The Social Engineering Game

Social engineering is the art of manipulating trust, turning our natural instincts into the very tools that betray us. Scammers are not just hackers or tech wizards; they are master manipulators of human psychology. Social engineering, the art of manipulating people into divulging confidential information, plays a significant role in most scams. They craft their approaches with precision, often creating scenarios that induce fear, urgency, or excitement. For instance, a call claiming your bank account has been compromised is designed to trigger panic, making you more likely to comply with the scammer’s demands without thinking critically.

Scammers have perfected the art of persuasion. They use language and techniques that sound authoritative, often mimicking official communication from banks, government institutions, or even employers. This level of sophistication can easily deceive anyone, especially when combined with the fear of missing out (FOMO) or the fear of loss.

Social engineering exploits not just our emotions but also our cognitive biases—the mental shortcuts our brains take to make decisions quickly. Scammers often capitalise on the scarcity principle, creating a sense of urgency that makes us believe we need to act immediately to avoid missing out on something valuable. They also use authority bias, where we’re more likely to comply with requests from someone who appears to be in a position of power, like a bank representative or a government official. These tactics are deliberately designed to short-circuit our critical thinking processes. When someone receives a call stating that their bank account is at risk, the fear of losing their hard-earned money can override their usual caution, leading them to follow instructions they would otherwise question. Social engineering, therefore, isn’t just about tricking people—it’s about understanding and manipulating the very mechanisms that guide human decision-making.

But here’s the thing: getting scammed doesn’t mean you’re not smart or savvy. It just means you’re human. And the good news is, with each new scam we hear about, we get a little bit wiser. We learn from our mistakes and the mistakes of others. We share our stories, and in doing so, we help others avoid the same pitfalls.

Dr Srinath Sridharan is a policy researcher and corporate adviser. X: @ssmumbai