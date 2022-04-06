Spewing hate is big business these days, writes Harini Calamur

In recent weeks, right-wing groups in states gearing up for elections, such as Karnataka, have been on hyperdrive trying to polarise voters. These groups include repeat offenders like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Hindu Jagruti Organisation, amongst others. It has been backed by some of the most influential right-wing activists and platforms online. And, the mission seems to be to ensure that Muslims face the brunt of social, economic, and educational sanctions – for the simple act of being born as Muslims.

It began with the agitation around the hijab ban in schools and colleges, followed by banning Muslim traders from temple fairs in coastal Karnataka. Then came the strident calls to take down halal certifications outside meat shops followed by calls to boycott halal meat. And, then it began targeting halal as a category. Before that, it was targeting Muslim-run businesses – both big and small – with vitriolic and false forwards on all social media campaigns. Amongst the companies impacted was ID Fresh Foods. Vicious rumours began circulating on various social media networks with calls to boycott the company and its products. ID Freshfoods has fought back by providing direct streaming links to their factories to see their processes unfiltered. But, the relentless hate machine has not been assuaged or satisfied. No sooner than a fire started by it has been put out – it is busy starting another fire. The aim seems to burn down the fabric of society so that extremely narrow, bigoted, and intolerant men can hold sway over the rest of us. The hate factory is on overdrive, and right now, in its crosshairs seem to be all economic activities that are run by Muslims or employ Muslims.

In a week in which large chunks of the right-wing ecosystem tried to otherise and demonise others in general, and Muslims in particular, one interaction stood out. A response from the 90-year-old firm Himalaya to Bollywood Actor, and former BJP Member of Parliament from Ahmedabad East, Paresh Rawal.

A day earlier there was a concerted RW campaign on social media against Himalaya. On display was their halal certification, and the name of their founder Muhammad Manal, who founded the company 90 years ago to take Ayurveda and herbal medicines to the outside world, using an evidence-based methodology. Today it is a global giant, exporting medicines all over the globe, and part of the movement to get Indian traditional knowledge of medicine accepted, and certified. It is this homegrown multinational, promoting Ayurveda that got targeted by troll armies out to destroy the economic wellbeing of people – because, and only because, they belonged to a particular community. Amongst the people who took up the call of calling for a boycott of Himalaya was Paresh Rawal. Himalaya’s response was a class act, and the actor since then has deleted his tweet.

Halal certification is usually required when you export anything edible to Islamic countries. Observant Muslims look for a halal certification before buying. A host of Indian companies from Patanjali to Reliance, Adani to Tata, and Amul to Dabur have halal certification. It helps them export and earn in markets other than India. During the pandemic, the World Health Organisation informed observant Muslims that the vaccines did not break their religious strictures (Halal).

It is not that those who drive this kind of campaign to economically boycott communities and people don’t know this. The problem is that polarisation has increased electoral benefits to those who polarise. It is now a part and parcel of the election rhetoric. The moment the hate gets ratcheted up; you know that there are elections just around the corner. And, that those promoting hate as a tactic do not care if they burn down the whole country so long as their agenda is met.

For the last two years small businesses run by Muslims, small shops, and small handcarts, have all been facing various forms of economic terrorism from organised mobs. These mobs use the power of digital to congregate, target and terrorise. They use “ useful idiots” as well as motivated influencers to spread the canard. And, as the lie spreads and takes on a life of its own, it migrates to those in mainstream media channels who pour oil on the flames, to polarise people more. And this is repeated ad nauseum.

Many right-wing groups are weaponising free speech to spread lies. This is not just a phenomenon of the right-wing in India, but worldwide. A classic example would be the lies against vaccines spread by the American Rights. These lies have tremendous benefits for these groups in terms of visibility, members, and donations. But they have implications for most of the rest of us, who want to live in relative peace with a modicum of diversity and equality. Given that we cannot expect politicians to do the right thing, we must. As individuals, as citizens, if we don’t want the hard-won successes of the last seventy-five years to corrode under the onslaught of hate, by those who benefit, we need to stand up and be counted. Call out the hate. Call out the haters. Call out the lies. Think of the India you want to leave for your kids, do you really want those who are spreading hate to run it?

