Self-Belief: The Edge In A Competitive Society

The world we inhabit today is undeniably competitive, marked by relentless change and unpredictability. In this VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous) world, navigating the course of our lives can be bewildering. The fierce cut-throat competition, whether in education, career, or personal aspirations, demands constant unlearning and relearning. It confounds many of us, leaving us grappling with questions about the right path forward. However, it is precisely in this chaotic environment that opportunities for growth and transformation lie. As they say, great opportunity lies in adversity.

Yet it is easy to become ensnared by the boundaries that society often places upon us. The constraints of societal expectations and perceptions can quietly strangle our dreams, leaving us in a state of self-limitation. All the same, within each of us, lies the potential to break free from these constrictions, to envision a future that transcends the confines of others’ imaginations. Far too often, we allow our lives to be defined by the expectations and imaginations of others. We worry endlessly about how others perceive us, conforming to established norms and fitting into someone else’s dream. In this process, we lose sight of our own aspirations and potential. We become prisoners of the status quo, confined by the limits set by external forces.

We become victims of the Spotlight Effect. Coined by psychologists Thomas Gilovich, Victoria Husted Medvec, and Kenneth Savitsky, it refers to the phenomenon where individuals tend to believe that others are paying more attention to them than they actually are. This cognitive bias leads people to overestimate the degree to which their actions, appearance, or social blunders are noticed by others. Essentially, it highlights our tendency to think we are in the spotlight of others’ attention, even when they are preoccupied with their own concerns. This concept has profound implications for our self-perception, social interactions, and understanding of how we are perceived by those around us.

Likewise, many times, we complain that some obstacle has hindered our progress or success. However, most of the time, it is us who hinder our own progress. To truly break free from these self-imposed limitations, we must embark on a journey of self-discovery. It is in these moments of introspection and contemplation that we find the courage to ask, “Why not?” instead of “Why?” We push our boundaries and dare to move forward, unearthing the immense power within ourselves. It is far better to be limited by the vastness of our own dreams than to be trapped in someone else’s vision for us. We must choose to live our dreams, to make our mark on the world by pursuing what truly ignites our passion and purpose.

In our highly competitive society, the quest for a better tomorrow, a sustainable one at that, must begin with the individual. Each person possesses the toolkit to stretch their imagination and potential, and it is this self-belief that sets the stage for societal change. Consistent hard work, self-belief and resilience triumph over talent. In essence, you are not what others make you out to be; you are what you believe in and strive to achieve. In hindsight, therefore, it is futile to work hard for the dreams that somebody else carves out for you.

It is of prime importance to note that we need to control our mind; it cannot be the other way around. Also, our mind listens to every single thing that we think about or speak. These words – the good, bad and ugly – possess significance. Our mind does not look at the tonality of our words; it hears the words at face value. Thus, if we say that ‘this is impossible’ even without meaning to say it, our mind believes it, and this acts as a hinderance to achieving our goals. Perhaps one of the most profound transformations occurs when we shift our perspective on the word ‘impossible’ itself. The word can be imagined as ‘I’m possible’, thereby declaring our potential to seeing the positive aspects of everything. This shift in our mindset is the cornerstone of self-belief and the first step towards dismantling limitations. Positive affirmations are the steppingstones to self-actualisation, contentment and success.

What defines a society? At its core, it is a reflection of the collective beliefs and values held by its individuals. In moments of adversity, it is self-belief that emerges as the bedrock of resilience. Societies characterised by unwavering self-belief possess the remarkable ability to confront unforeseen, unknown, and emerging challenges with an unwavering spirit. They exhibit the resilience needed to adapt, evolve, and flourish amidst uncertainty.

India, a nation where the youth form a substantial majority of the population, stands at a unique juncture. With over half of its populace under the age of 25, the youth of India hold the proverbial keys to the country’s future. This demographic reality presents both a rare opportunity and a formidable challenge. The Indian youth stand as the vanguard of the nation’s progress. Their present choices, decisions, and actions will not only influence their individual destinies but also shape the trajectory of India as it navigates the intricate complexities of the 21st century and beyond. The youth possess immense potential, capable of propelling economic growth, technological innovation, and socio-cultural transformation, thereby profoundly shaping India’s future.

Central to this transformative potential is the concept of self-belief. Believing in their own abilities is of paramount importance for India’s youth, as it is this self-belief that empowers them to unlock their full potential. In an ever-evolving global landscape, the capacity to adapt, innovate, and lead is indispensable. When the youth trust in their abilities, they nurture resilience in the face of adversity, dream audaciously, and embrace calculated risks that lead to groundbreaking accomplishments. This “atma nirbharta” (or self-reliance), should not only be preached but practiced, serving as the driving force propelling India’s youth towards a brighter future.

In a world that highly esteems self-confidence and self-reliance, self-belief emerges as the cornerstone upon which a brighter future can be constructed, not just for individuals but for entire nations. Whether in the realm of personal aspirations or societal transformations, many a battle commences with self-confidence serving as its foundational pillar. Self-confidence acts as the catalyst propelling both individuals and communities forward, fostering the conviction that their objectives are within reach. It provides the fuel needed to confront adversity head-on, navigate uncharted territories, and persevere in the face of setbacks.

In moments of doubt or challenge, self-confidence emerges as the rallying force, strengthening one’s resolve and inspiring others to join the journey. Indian history bears witness to the fact that great movements, groundbreaking innovations, and personal triumphs often owe their origins to the unwavering self-confidence of those who dare to question the established norms and actively pursue change. It is the spark that kindles the flames of determination, setting the stage for battles to be waged and ultimately won. Ultimately, our true essence is not confined by the limitations set by others; it is, truly, the self-belief within us that propels us to soar beyond these boundaries.

Dr Srinath Sridharan is an author, policy researcher and corporate advisor. He tweets at @ssmumbai. Ninupta Srinath is a policy researcher and lawyer in the making

