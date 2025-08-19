Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan For Vice President: BJP's Trusted Man

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Meets PM Modi |

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has outsmarted the Opposition by swiftly announcing Maharashtra governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as its vice-presidential nominee. The move has forced the INDIA alliance to play catch-up, reacting to developments rather than shaping the narrative. With the BJP’s comfortable numbers in both Houses of Parliament, Radhakrishnan’s election on September 9 is a foregone conclusion.

Yet, the contest is not without significance, for it offers a glimpse into the political undercurrents shaping the days ahead. The vacancy arose after the sudden resignation of vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar, who cited health reasons, on July 21. Nearly a month later, questions about his resignation remain unanswered. What is certain is that Dhankar had lost the confidence of the government, making his continuance untenable. His departure underscores the centrality of loyalty in holding high constitutional positions under the present dispensation.

There is also a marked contrast between the outgoing and incoming vice-presidents. Dhankar began his career in the Congress before shifting loyalties to the BJP, and his elevation from West Bengal governorship to Rajya Sabha chairmanship was ultimately seen as a misstep. Radhakrishnan, in contrast, is a product of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), tested in organisational politics and seasoned in parliamentary functioning, having represented Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha and held gubernatorial responsibilities.

For the BJP, his nomination ensures that a trusted person presides over the Upper House. The party also hopes that his candidature will resonate in Tamil Nadu, where elections are due in 2026. Whether this gamble yields dividends is debatable. By the same logic, Dhankar’s unceremonious exit could alienate Rajasthan voters, exposing the risks of using constitutional offices as electoral currency.

For the Opposition, the choice is stark: put up a token fight or concede gracefully. In either case, the vice-presidential election is a reminder of a constitutional principle often honoured in the breach—that once elected, the occupant of the office must rise above party politics. The vice-president’s role is largely ceremonial, with one critical exception: presiding over the Rajya Sabha. It is here that Dhankar disappointed the nation. His stewardship was marked by partisanship, often echoing the government’s voice rather than upholding the dignity of the House.

It is a different matter that his loyalty did not secure his position. Radhakrishnan, with his grassroots political experience, has the opportunity to do better. But his effusive and unwarranted thanks to those who nominated him do not inspire confidence that he will function with independence. Ultimately, the credibility of the Rajya Sabha—and by extension, the office of vice-president—depends on whether CP Radhakrishnan can act as an impartial custodian or merely as another rubber stamp. The nation will watch closely.